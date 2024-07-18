Access to Facebook was reported to be restricted across multiple service providers in Pakistan on Wednesday, coinciding with Yaum-i-Ashura, or Muharram 10, according to Internet monitor NetBlocks.

Yaum-i-Ashura, observed annually on Muharram 10, is a solemn day to honor Imam Husain, the grandson of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and other martyrs of Karbala.

NetBlocks noted that authorities “typically restrict mobile internet services” on this occasion to maintain security and public order. Downdetector, a platform that tracks outages by gathering status reports from various sources including users, also showed a significant number of user reports indicating issues accessing Facebook.

⚠️ Confirmed: Metrics show restrictions to Facebook are in effect on multiple providers in #Pakistan adding to the ongoing X ban imposed since 17 February; the new measure comes on the Islamic holy day of Ashura when authorities typically restrict mobile internet services 📵 pic.twitter.com/aEL8TY2ADM — NetBlocks (@netblocks) July 17, 2024

The Balochistan government had already announced the suspension of mobile phone and internet services in the provincial capital and several other sensitive districts for four days during Muharram. Similarly, the Punjab government had requested the interior ministry to shut down social media apps from Muharram 6 to 11 to prevent the spread of hate material and misinformation, aiming to avoid sectarian violence.

However, the Ministry of Interior deferred the decision on the Punjab government’s request for the suspension of six social media platforms, stating that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would make the final decision. A statement from the interior ministry confirmed that no decision had been made on the provincial governments’ requests for an internet shutdown, emphasizing that the Prime Minister’s input would be crucial.

Last week, the interior minister mentioned that suspending internet or mobile services creates difficulties for citizens, and such decisions would be made after careful consideration of the ground realities and the security situation.