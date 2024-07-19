In 1999, the looming threat of Y2K, or the millennium bug, caused widespread global anxiety about potential disruptions to power, air travel, and stock markets. While Y2K passed with minimal impact, over two decades later, a massive IT outage has brought those fears to life, according to one web security consultant.

“This is basically what we were all worried about with Y2K, except it’s actually happened this time,” Troy Hunt, an Australian web security expert, said in a post on X. In another post, Hunt declared, “I don’t think it’s too early to call it: this will be the largest IT outage in history.”

While Y2K ultimately did not cause the anticipated widespread chaos, Friday’s outage has resulted in significant global disruptions, affecting travel, banking, and retail sectors, which continue to struggle with the fallout.

Not just everywhere, but every*one* (nearly). This is massive https://t.co/0xVlOrMj4m — Troy Hunt (@troyhunt) July 19, 2024

On Friday, Microsoft reported issues with its online services linked to a problem with CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm. CrowdStrike admitted that one of its updates caused the outages. George Kurtz, CrowdStrike’s CEO, explained that the problems stemmed from a “defect” in a “content update” for Microsoft Windows. He added that the issue had been “identified, isolated,” and that a fix had been deployed.

As documented by Business Insider, the outage has affected a wide range of services, including 911 lines, banks, and broadcasters. Grocery stores, retailers, and fast-food chains have also experienced malfunctions with their in-store cash registers. The disruption has extended to air travel, with airports and airlines around the world grappling with the fallout.

In Singapore, Changi Airport, one of the world’s busiest, reported manually checking in passengers for some airlines. Several UK airports and international airlines have been impacted, with major US airlines like Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and American Airlines issuing ground stops on Friday.

The London Stock Exchange Group’s Workspace news and data platform was also affected, preventing news from being published on its website. The outage has underscored the vulnerability of global IT infrastructure and the far-reaching consequences of such disruptions.

As the world continues to deal with the impacts of this massive outage, the event serves as a stark reminder of the critical importance of cybersecurity and the need for robust systems to prevent and manage such crises. The situation is still unfolding, and businesses and services worldwide are working tirelessly to restore normal operations.