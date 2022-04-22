ISLAMABAD: On the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, the Interior Ministry issued letter to the authorities concerned to ensure foolproof security of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The prime Prime Minister issued the directives in view of the reports of security threat to the life of former prime minister.

The Interior Ministry sent an urgent letter to the Home Secretaries of the four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, asking to take strict security measures for Imran Khan.

The same directive was issued to the Inspector General Police and the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to personally monitor the situation and ensure implementation of the orders.

The letter instructed about putting in place foolproof security arrangements as Imran Khan moved across the country.

It also stressed deployment of a bomb disposal squad outside the resident of the former prime minister in Bani Gala.

The authorities concerned were warned that no negligence would be allowed regarding the security measures, particularly during Imran Khan’s public engagements and gatherings.