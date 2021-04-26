-
Pakistan Opts To Bat In Third And Final T20I Against Zimbabwe
Pakistan on Sunday decided to bat first after winning the toss against Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I match at the Harare Sports Club.
According to the details, Zimbabwe will chase as they seek to win their first ever bilateral T20I series, after Babar Azam opted to bat on a new pitch in Harare.
Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and Sharjeel Khan came into the XI in place of Danish Aziz and Asif Ali, while Hasan Ali returned to the attack with Arshad Iqbal left out despite an impressive debut.
The hosts also made a change to their line-up. Wesley Madhevere and Tarisai Musakanda will open the batting with Brendan Taylor to come in at No.4.
Zimbabwe’s attack is unchanged from the bowlers who dismissed Pakistan for 99 two days ago.
Squads:
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf
Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Tarisai Musakanda, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams (capt), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava