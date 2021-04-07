-
Iffat Omar issues apology over jumping queue to get Covid-19 jab
Pakistani actress Iffat Omar issued an apology after she received flak over jumping a queue to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
Taking to Twitter the star expressed how she felt “ashamed” from what she did and promised to do better.
“I am sorry.I am ashamed.I apologise from the bottom of my heart.I will repent,” she wrote.
Social media had accused the actress of abusing her privilege to get vaccinated when more deserving citizens still have to wait.
For now, only persons aged 60 years and above can get the free vaccine under the government drive, while those aged 50 can so far only register for a shot. There is no commercially available vaccine against the coronavirus in Pakistan yet.
The actress can be seen in the video, getting vaccinated alongside Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema and what appears to be a few of his relatives, at the minister’s residence.