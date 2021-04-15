Pakistan registers highest COVID death toll in a single day since June last year

Pakistan reported 135 deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday, making it the country’s highest death toll since June 29 last year, ARY News reported.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 135 more lives, taking the overall death toll to 15,754.

During the period, 4,681 fresh infections were reported from across the country.

Statistics 14th April 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 48,092

Positive Cases: 4681

Positivity % : 9.73%

Deaths : 135 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 13, 2021

During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 75,034 and the positivity rate stood at 9.73 per cent.

The health facilities across the country conducted 48,092 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 10,878, 086 since the first case was reported.

In order to provide more facilities to the citizens willing to get vaccinated against coronavirus, the National Command Operations Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday sought provinces input on the opening of COVID vaccination centres in two shifts.