Army to help LEAs enforce Covid-19 SOPs, says PM Imran

Appeals to nation to follow precautions, warning it of facing situation like India if current trend continues

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the Pakistan Army has been requested to help the law enforcement agencies implement Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOPs) across the country.

The premier’s remarks came following a meeting of the NCOC held to review the overall pandemic situation in the country.

The premier appealed to the nation to follow precautions, warning the country would soon be facing a situation like India if it continued on the same trajectory.

“We have been warning people to follow SOPs to curb the spread of the virus but they have not been following it,” PM Imran said.

He further urged the public to follow Covid-19 protocols otherwise a strict lockdown will have to be imposed in major cities.

Regarding vaccines, the PM said that the federal government had asked China for them however, he said that there was a global shortage of jabs.

“Wearing masks can prevent half the problem,” he stated. “I keep repeating that if a lockdown is imposed in major cities then it would be the poor, daily-wage earners and labourers who would suffer the most,” the premier added.

He further urged the nation to show the same resilience and commitment that it did during the first wave of the pandemic in the country.

“I can understand that people are getting Covid-19 fatigue and are becoming more careless,” he said. However, he added that, “The nation has to come together to curb the spread of the deadly virus.”

Covid-19 restrictions

During the press briefing, Minister for planning and NCOC chief Asad Umar announced new Covid-19 related restrictions.

“Educational institutions in districts with more than five per cent positivity rate will be closed down till Eid,” he said. “This would include grades 9 to 12,” the NCOC chief added.

Umar further informed that markets will be allowed to remain open till 6pm after which only essential services would remain open, whereas a specific list of businesses will also be issued later.

“Outdoor dining will now also be banned till Eid and only takeaways/home delivery will be allowed,” he added.

He further said that 50 per cent work-from-home policy will be enforced and office timings will be till 2pm only.

The premier appealed to the public to get their shopping done, including for Eid, during the current market timings and not “wait for the last three or four days”.