Arrest Even Me if I Break the Law: Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Wednesday that no one should be treated as a “holy cow” and whoever broke the law should be apprehended in Pakistan.

I will take action against you if you don’t take action against me for breaking the law, he went on to say while inaugurating Islamabad’s Eagle Squad.

The PM said his ministers and relatives would follow the law if they see that action is being taken against everyone.

“I am very happy to see this safe city project,” he added. “We should fully use technology, it saves manpower.”

He promised that the police would be provided resources to maintain law and order.

“When you’ll have peace and law and order, it will generate more revenue [and] more investors will come to our country,” he added.