Shahnawaz Dahani overjoyed after topping PSL 2021 wickets chart

Multan Sultan’s fast bowling sensation Shahnawaz Dahani aims to stay consistent in his performance after claiming the top spot on the list of leading wicket takers of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

The 22-year-old bowler from Larkana took four wickets in Multan’s PSL game against Peshawar Zalmi Sunday night, taking his total wickets tally to 13 – the most by any bowler in the tournament, so far.

He is followed by Lahore Qalandars’ Shaheen Shah Afridi and Peshawar Zalmi’s Saqib Mehmood – both with 12 wickets each. While Saqib is not available for the Abu Dhabi leg of the tournament, Shaheen can pose a challenge to Dahani’s position.

But Dahani is confident he will keep the position.

“I am happy to be the leading wicket taker in the tournament and I want to continue with this. I will try my best to maintain the consistency in my performance and keep taking wickets for my side,” the fast bowler told Geo News after winning the man-of-the-match award for his performance.

“Like any other bowler, it is my dream to be the top wicket taker of this tournament and I will do my best to achieve that title,” he said.

He went wicketless on his first outing in Abu Dhabi against Karachi Kings and conceded 46 runs, but the management of Multan Sultans was confident of his ability.

“When I couldn’t perform against Karachi, the management gave me confidence and it helped me recover from that game, make a comeback and take wickets. When your team management gives you confidence, you always do well,” he said.

“My target is to win matches for my team,” the young bowler expressed.

Dahani also spoke about his nature and his always-smiling attitude, saying that that’s how he is all the time.

“One must stay happy and keep a smile on their face all the time. It is positive and that’s what I always do,” he said.

“I enjoy celebrating my wickets with Caribbean cricketers, they’re also so lively and enjoy every moment of the game. I have made a few friends in West Indies during this league and I am enjoying their company,” the fast bowler said.