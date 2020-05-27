Balochistan YDA President Diagnosed with Covid-19

President of the Young Doctors Association of Balochistan, Dr Yasir Achakzai contracted the coronavirus while serving on the front line.

It is pertinent to note that, Dr Achakzai was on emergency duty at the Trauma and Emergency Center and Neurosurgery Unit of Sandeman Provincial Hospital Quetta 5 days ago.

“In the recent emergency situation caused by the coronavirus, Dr Achakzai, has been leading the medical community in Balochistan from day one with his tireless efforts in the fight against Corona,” YDA spokesperson Dr Rahim Khan said in a statement.

He said Dr Achakzai was leading the province’s healthcare providers at the forefront of the protest demanding safety kits for doctors, paramedical staff and nurses.

“Led by Dr Achakzai, Young Doctors of Balochistan, in view of the difficulties faced by the poor people of the province after the closure of OPDs in government hospitals, treated patients with minor ailments through a telephone,” Dr Khan added. “A team of doctors from all specialities has been formed to create awareness about the disease and launch a telemedicine service in the province, which is benefiting a large number of poor people in the province on a daily basis.”

Dr Achakzai has been performing his duties well in the current situation and has been leading the people of the entire province in adopting precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Dr Rahim told.

“All people are requested to remember the front line heroes of the medical community of Balochistan in their prayers, so that Dr Achakzai and others may recover quickly and once again lead the medical community of Balochistan to perform their duties against this pandemic,” the YDA spokesperson added.