PM Imran says Burden on Healthcare System will Increase by Month End

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday warned that the burden on the country’s healthcare system will increase by end of April as the country’s limited hospital capacity deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

While addressing the media in Balochistan during his day-long, the PM said the federal government is trying to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to all doctors and medical staff to ensure their safety while treating coronavirus patients.

He added that there is a shortage of medical equipment all over the world and the federal and provincial governments are on the same page as the virus has to be defeated as part of a combined effort.

“All provinces will have to prepare accordingly,” the PM said.

The premier said that by April 14, provincial governments will apprise the federal government regarding various sectors and professions which can have restrictions eased to ensure “people can earn a livelihood”.

“Daily wage workers in Balochistan can suffer more from the imposed lockdown than other parts of the country”.

Referring to the global situation, the premier said the government was also analysing data of coronavirus cases in the country and also in the UK and US.

He added that the government was also looking at the number of cases in India and Bangladesh as the population trend in those countries is similar to Pakistan’s.

After receiving a briefing on the coronavirus situation in the province, the premier said that it is a blessing that none of the coronavirus patients is in the intensive care unit.

The prime minister also visited the corona quarantine centre at Bolan Medical College Hospital Quetta during his visit.

He was accompanied by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri and Yar Muhammad Rind.

The chief secretary of Balochistan briefed the prime minister about the isolation ward and quarantine centre.