US Envoy Alice Wells to Arrive in Pakistan on January 19 - 15 hours ago
US Envoy Alice Wells to Arrive in Pakistan on January 19
US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells will travel to Pakistan from January 19 to January 22.
Alice’s tour to Pakistan will be a part of her 10-day visit to the region. The US envoy will hold meetings with senior government officials to deliberate upon the matters of mutual and regional interests.
According to an official statement by US, Wells will also visit Sri Lanka and India before reaching Pakistan.-Courtesy Dunya News