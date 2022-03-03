ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday rejected the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA)’s criticism on the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA), saying its demands were contradictory and it must come up with a clear stance on this legislation.

The minister, in a tweet, said the SCBA wanted to have an action against those running sham social media campaigns and on the other hand they were opposing the government’s initiative to introduce an effective law.

سپریم کورٹ بار کے دونوں مطالبے ایک دوسرے کے متضاد ہیں ایک طرف کہ رہے ہیں کہ سوشل میڈیا کمپین چلانے والوں کے خلاف قانونی کاروائ کریں دوسری طرف کہ رہے ہیں کہ قانون ہی نہیں ہونا چاہئے۔۔ پہلے طے کر لیں ہم چاہتے کیا ہیں؟ pic.twitter.com/42HlQN1DjM — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 2, 2022

“Let’s clearly decide what we want,” Fawad invited the SCBA.