PM Imran Urges People to stay Home ‘as much as Possible

The novel coronavirus emerged in the central China city of Wuhan towards the end of last year and proliferated to almost the whole world within a couple of months. It’s not the virulence or fatality, but the infectivity of the new virus – also known as SARS-CoV-2 – that has set off a global frenzy.

The Covid-19 respiratory illness caused by this mysterious contagion has so far infected more than 2.3 million people in 202 countries and territories of the world – more than 161,000 of them have died and counting.

Pakistan, despite its close proximity with China, remained coronavirus-free until February 26 when a young man from Karachi tested positive after returning from Iran – one of the worst-hit countries. After a brief hiatus following the first case, Covid-19 cases spiked as more pilgrims returning from Iran tested positive for the virus.



My message for people is to stay home as much as possible during this pandemic. The more people show self-discipline, the easier it will be for us to manage the COVID19 plus ease the lockdown gradually pic.twitter.com/YEOS4Hb6iu — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 20, 2020

The nationwide tally of Covid-19 patients stands at 8,418 with 3,721 cases in Punjab, 2,537 in Sindh, 1,235 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 432 in Balochistan, 263 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 181 in Islamabad, and 49 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The virus has claimed 176 lives while at least 1,970 coronavirus patients have recovered.

The number of cases has continued to soar despite the country being under lockdown for the third consecutive week.

The situation remains fluid and we’re updating stats as soon as new figures are officially released.