Turkish President Erdogan arrives in Islamabad

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Islamabad on Thursday (today) on a two-day visit to Pakistan. He is visiting on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was present at the Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi to welcome the Turkish President. Setting aside protocol, PM Khan personally drove Tayyip Erdogan to the PM’s House, where a welcome ceremony was held in his honour.

President Erdogan is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising cabinet members and senior government officials besides heads and CEOs of leading Turkish corporations.

During the visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Erdogan will have one-on-one meeting, after which they will co-chair the 6th Session of the Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council in the joint cabinet format.

At the conclusion of the Session, a Joint Declaration will be signed. A number of important agreements and MoUs are expected to be concluded. The two leaders will have a joint press stakeout.

President Erdogan will separately meet with his counterpart Dr. Arif Alvi. The Turkish President will also address Joint Session of the Parliament.

Together with PM Imran Khan, he will address the Pakistan-Turkey Business and Investment Forum which brings together leading investors and business-people from both sides.

Pakistan and Turkey have a unique and abiding relationship characterized by mutual support and exceptional mutual trust and understanding. Turkey supports the cause of self-determination for the people of Indian-Occupied Kashmir. Pakistan stands by Turkey on the question of Cyprus.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Erdogan, Pakistan-Turkey relations have further fortified into an enduring partnership.

The visit of President Erdogan will further deepen the flourishing Pakistan-Turkey strategic partnership.