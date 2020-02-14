-
South Africa Cancels Planned Proteas tour to Pakistan - 7 hours ago
-
PM Orders Offensive on Food Adulteration - 12 hours ago
-
China Virus Death Toll Nears 1,500 but new Cases Fall - 12 hours ago
-
Turkish President Erdogan arrives in Islamabad - 1 day ago
-
Sanam Marvi’s Husband Responds to Khula Plea, Denies Allegations of Abuse - February 12, 2020
-
The More India Play Pakistan, the Better for Cricket: Yuvraj - February 12, 2020
-
PTI Govt bans Sugar Export, Rejects Import Proposal - February 11, 2020
-
LHC stays Conversion of Ishaq Dar’s House into Shelter Home - February 10, 2020
-
Pakistan Win First Test Against Bangladesh by Innings and 44 Runs - February 10, 2020
-
Govt wants IMF to Relax Power Tariff Hike Condition - February 7, 2020
China Virus Death Toll Nears 1,500 but new Cases Fall
The death toll from China’s coronavirus epidemic rose to 1,483 on Friday but the number of new infections in hard-hit Hubei province fell after a change in case definitions caused a massive increase the previous day.
The central province’s health commission reported 116 more deaths and 4,823 new cases, the majority involving “clinically diagnosed” patients. The province, the epicentre of the outbreak, had 242 more deaths and over 14,800 new cases on Thursday.
More than 64,600 people have now been infected in the country. Health officials in Hubei said they started to count clinically diagnosed cases to ensure that patients get treated as early as possible instead of having to wait for laboratory tests to confirm they have the COVID-19 disease.
But the change raised concerns that the crisis may be more serious than Chinese authorities have reported.