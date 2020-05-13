Doctors Call for Celebrating Eid with Simplicity

Doctors asked people to celebrate Eidul Fitr with simplicity this year, so as to contain the spread of the coronavirus, while addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shershah Syed, an obstetrician and founder of Koohi Goth Women’s Hospital, warned of a second wave of Covid-19 if precautionary measures were not adopted properly, adding that the federal government should take appropriate measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Dr Habiba Hassan urged people to follow the advisory issued by health experts, so that they may stay safe against the contagious disease.

The doctors further mentioned that the government should help the needy and ensure that the people working in the private sector did not get fired during the lockdown.

Sheema Kermani, an activist and a well-known classical dancer, called for enforcing the lockdown again, adding that people violating government orders should be penalised.

Moreover, as many as eight doctors working at Dr Ruth Civil Hospital tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

The infected persons include the head of the department of gynaecology and obstetrics, six postgraduate doctors working in the department, as well as a house officer.

According to the hospital administration, all staff members at the department have been directed to self-isolate at their homes, while staff members who had been in close contact with the infected doctors would be tested for the virus.

The administration further maintained that the gynaecology and obstetrics ward had been disinfected and dismissed the rumors of the ward being closed.