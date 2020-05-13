MNA Ali Wazir tests positive for Covid-19

National Assembly Member (MNA) Ali Wazir from South Waziristan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Swab samples of Wazir, who represents the NA-50 constituency, were taken at the Mufti Mehmood Memorial Teaching Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan. Results of the test were received on Tuesday, according to which the lawmaker had contracted the virus.

The provincial health authorities have advised the MNA to have his family members and the people he recently met tested for the virus as well.