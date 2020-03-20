-
Sindh Reports its First Death Due to Coronavirus in Karachi
Pakistan reported its third death to the novel coronavirus early Friday.
The country’s tally of the novel coronavirus patients pushed 450 with 245 confirmed cases in Sindh, Balochistan 81, Punjab 80, K-P 23, Gilgit-Baltistan 21, Islamabad five and Azad Jammu and Kashmir one.
The numbers will change as new information comes in.
Sindh Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho confirmed the province’s first death due to the novel coronavirus. In a video message, the Pakistan People Party (PPP) minister said a 77-year-old COVID-19 patient passed away. “He was a cancer survivor and had a history of diabetes and hypertension.”
Dr Pechohu said the patient was a resident of Karachi and did not have a travel history as the authorities believe him to have contracted the virus locally.