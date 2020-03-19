Pakistan reports two coronavirus deaths as total cases rise to 307

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday reported Pakistan’s first two deaths from the novel coronavirus, while 307 patients are infected with the disease across the country.

According to KP Health Minister one of the patients, a 36-year-old resident of Hangu, being treated at LRH Peshawar has passed away.

Sadly, a second patient in LRH Peshawar, a 36 yr old, from Hangu, has also passed away, from the Corona Virus. — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) March 18, 2020

Second victim of coronavirus, 50-year-old Sadaat Khan, who was receiving treatment at Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) passed away. The patient had returned from Saudi Arabia a week ago.

Sad to report one patient who passed away in Mardan. — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) March 18, 2020

19 new cases confirmed in Sindh as provincial tally rises to 208



The coronavirus cases in Pakistan have surged to 288 as 208 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Sindh, 28 in Punjab, 19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16 in Balochistan, four in Islamabad and 13 in Gilgit-Baltistan, Dunya News reported on Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus cases in Sindh rose to 208 after 19 new cases were confirmed by Murtaza Wahab.

Following is the update of #COVIDー19 affected people in Sindh as on 18.03.20 at 7 PM:



Positive =57

Cured=2

Under treatment =55



Pilgrims Sukkur

Total tests conducted 302

Negative 151

Positive 151



Grand Total 208 — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) March 18, 2020

Death of suspected patient not due to coronavirus: Gilgit-Baltistan govt

Spokesperson of Gilgit-Baltistan government Faizullah Firaq said that death of a 90-year-old man who passed away today was not due to coronavirus.

Faizullah Firaq said that government has received the individual’s test reports and cause of his death was pneumonia not COVID19.

GB confirms 10 new cases

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman has confirmed 10 new coronaviurs cases in the region among pilgrims who returned from Iran.

Gilgit-Baltistan has reported 13 total cases.

CM Buzdar confirms 28 cases, announces Rs5bn fund to combat coronavirus

Talking to media in Lahore, CM Buzdar said that as many as 28 people have been tested positive for the COVID-19 in Punjab, while there are 189 suspected cases of the virus.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the provincial government has allocated funds worth Rs5 billion in order to curtail the risk of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Sindh govt urges people to self-quarantine for 14 days

Sindh government spokesman and advisor on law and environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab has requested the people to stay at home for fourteen days.

During a press conference held in Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab asked people to self-quarantine for 14 days for the prevention from deadly coronavirus in the province. If you want to help the government, just quarantine yourself instead of going on vacations, he asked.

Earlier Sindh government spokesman and advisor on law and environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday has said that the number of coronavirus cases in Sindh has escalated to 181 while two patients have also been discharged from the hospital after full recovery.

Update of #COVIDー19 affected people in #Sindh as on 18.03.20 at 11 AM:



Positive =38

Cured=2

Under treatment =36



Pilgrims Sukkur

Total tests conducted 290

Negative 147

Positive 143



Grand Total 181#SindhHealth #CoronaVirusPakistan #CoronaVirusUpdate — Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh (@SindhHealthDpt) March 18, 2020

Total tally of cases in KP goes up to 19



Provincial Health Minister Taimur Jhagra confirmed new cases in a tweet.

#CoronaVirusUpdates



In the spirit of continued transparency; have received news that 3 new cases in Pakhtunkhwa tested positive today – 1 each from Buner, Hangu and Mardan. All 3 being treated according to protocol & are cases of international travel. Our tally now stands at 19 — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) March 18, 2020

Government postpones all exams till June 1

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has announced that all exams have been postponed till June 1 for the safety of the children which is paramount to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government.

Shafqat Mahmood addressed a press conference in Islamabad and stressed that examinations of Cambridge, University of London or any other institutions will not be held before the aforementioned date.

PM resolute to tackle challenges posed by coronavirus

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the nation urged to employ precautionary measures to avoid contracting the coronavirus and said that the nation must support the government in its fight against the pandemic.

The Prime Minister said that government was monitoring global measures to control the epidemic and the situation in Pakistan was not as bad as in Europe, had cities been locked down in Pakistan, people would’ve died of starvation.

Lockdown can be imposed in Sindh if conditions worsen, warns Nasir Shah

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in Sindh, the Sindh government has indicated that if conditions worsen due to the coronavirus, curfew can be imposed by the government.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Information Minister Nasir Shah said that currently, the situation in Sindh is under control but if the need arises, a curfew could be imposed.

Coronavirus broke out in Pakistan due to PIA, govt: SC

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Wednesday has said that the country is suffering from coronavirus due to the incompetence of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

During the hearing of a case pertaining to the appointment of Air Marshal Arshad Malik as PIA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the top judge stated that the government has not taken any concrete step to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

FM Qureshi isolates himself after returning from China

As a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday has isolated himself after returning from his two-day trip to China.

While talking to media, the foreign minister said Pakistan and China have always stood by each other in difficult times. He said the visit to China was aimed at expressing solidarity with the Chinese leadership and people regarding the outbreak of coronavirus.

Balochistan govt sets up control room to monitor coronavirus situation



Balochistan government has established a control room at the CM Secretariat in Quetta on the directives of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan in order to monitor coronavirus situation in the province.

The Chief Minister has also directed all the concerned departments, commissioners and deputy commissioners to stay in touch with the control room for all kinds of coordination and their needs.

NADRA halts CNIC renewal process

Keeping the country’s coronavirus outbreak in view, National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) has stopped the process of national identity cards renewal.

According to the notification, 90,000 people visit NADRA offices daily for the purpose of card renewal, out of which, 50,000 have expired CNICs. Gathering of such a large number of people heightens the risk of spreading coronavirus.