Sindh Imposes Fresh Covid Restrictions, Limits Business Timings

The Sindh government has imposed more restrictions to curb the spread of novel coronavirus amid second wave which include mandatory face masks wearing, ban on indoor weddings, and work from home policy among others.

The provincial authorities said in a notification issued late Monday that fresh measures have been taken in line with the National Command and Control (NCOC) November 11 meeting which devised a nationwide policy to control Covid-19 spread in consultation with all relevant stakeholders.

According to the notification, wearing of face masks at government and private offices and public places has been made compulsory and fine will also be imposed in case of violation.

No indoor marriage ceremonies, only outdoor events with upper limit of 200 guests are allowed. Besides, the notification said buffet dinner or lunch has also been banned and food could only be served in lunch boxes.

Indoor gathering places including gyms, sports facilities, cinemas, shrines and others have also been ordered to shut.

All business except essential services will remain close on Friday and Sunday while business timings have been reduced till 6pm from 6am.

Indoor dinning service at restaurants has also been banned and only delivery, takeaway and outdoor dining is allowed till 10pm.

“The order shall come into force immediately and effective till 31st January, 2021.”