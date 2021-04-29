Yumna Zaidi turns Sufi poet in latest video

Yumna Zaidi may be well-known for her acting chops but it turns out that the actor has another incredible talent: writing and reading poetry.

Zaidi took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a Sufi poem that she penned herself. She not only shared the poem with her fans, she even read it out for them in typical poet style.

Listen to the poem right here!

Titled Sukoon, which translates to peace, the poem talks about finally meeting the one who gives you peace.