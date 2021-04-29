-
Drug regulatory approves ICU-ventilators made in pakistan
Reveling the much-awaited technological breakthrough to have come to pass on Wednesday as Pakistan-made ventilators have been approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), the federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry congratulated Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) for the feather in its cap, ARY News reported.
“I want to felicitate PAEC for making yet another made-in-Pakistan ventilator,” said Chaudhry earlier today after DRAP approved the ICU-standard ventilator manufactured in Pakistan.
In the past two years, Pakistan has marked many milestones in producing state-of-the-art and global standard medical equipment, he said in a tweet earlier today from his official Twitter handle.
I congratulate all the engineers, technicians and the entire team working behind this development for making us all proud, the federal information minister said.
Just yesterday, the federal science and technology minister Shibli Faraz said, while he chaired a briefing session over the progress of local ventilator manufacturing, among medical equipment, that Pakistan-made technology would be state of the art.
The briefing underscored that so far the ministry has prepared 57 ventilator designs out of which 16 were approved for the ICU requirements