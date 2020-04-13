2 pilots martyred after Pakistan Army aircraft crashes near Gujarat

Inter-Services Public Relations said the airplane was on a routine operational training mission.

Two pilots were martyred after Pakistan Army training aircraft Mushaq crashed near Gujrat on Monday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the airplane was on a routine operational training mission. Major Umer, an instructor pilot, and Lieutenant Faizan, a student pilot, were martyred during the crash, the ISPR said.

“Major Umer survived by wife,” ISPR said.