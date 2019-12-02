-
Markings Publishing is all set to launch Finding Lahore by Amna Zuberi at AdAsia Lahore 2019
Three-time Gourmand Award winner, and Pakistan’s leading independent publishing house Markings Publishing, in association with Topical Printers, is all set to launch “FINDING LAHORE”, by photographer Amna Zuberi, at AdAsia Lahore 2019 on 5th December.
FINDING LAHORE is a pictorial book, by Amna Zuberi, that focuses on the sights and sounds, the moods and the senses that are so intricately webbed within this historically laden city of Lahore.