Pakistan records 5,499 new Covid-19 cases, 147 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan recorded 5,499 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s Covid-19 tally to 772,381.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country’s death toll climbed to 16,600 after 147 people succumbed to the deadly disease during the last 24 hours. Most deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).

Meanwhile, 5,488 patients recovered from the deadly disease in a day taking total recoveries to 672,619.

According to NCOC, total active Covid-19 cases across the country were reported to be 83,162.

The highest number of ventilators occupied in the country was found to be in Mardan with 91 per cent occupancy, followed by Gujranwala with 88 per cent occupancy, Multan at 85 per cent, Lahore at 81 per cent.

The NCOC further reported that the highest number of oxygen bed occupancy in the country was in Gujranwala at 85 per cent followed by Peshawar at 71 per cent, Nowshera at 68 per cent and Swat at 66 per cent.

About 47,301 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours out of which 11,341 were conducted in Sindh, 21,293 in Punjab, 8,026 in K-P, 4,388 in Islamabad, 1,248 in Balochistan, 219 in G-B and 786 tests were conducted in AJK.

Covid-19 related death by province

Out of the total 16,600 reported deaths, there had been about 4,559 deaths in Sindh, 7,664 in Punjab, 2,953 in K-P, 649 in Islamabad.

About 225 deaths were reported in Balochistan, 104 deaths in G-B and 446 in AJK.

The NCOC also reported that a total of 11,319,832 tests had been conducted since the outbreak of the virus. There are about 630 hospitals with Covid-19 facilities with more than 5,000 patients admitted across the country, it added.