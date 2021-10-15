So what exactly do the ‘Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content Rules, 2021’ state?

As per the new ambit of the rules, any content posted online will be removed or blocked if it is against:

the “glory of Islam”

the “security of Pakistan”

“public order”, which means that if online content contains any “fake or false information that threatens public order, public health, and public safety”

“decency and morality”

“integrity and defense of Pakistan”

The aggrieved complaint, who could be an individual or a government agency or department, can file a complaint with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and in some cases, the identity of the complainant will be kept confidential if it may result in “harming, harassing or defaming the complainant.”