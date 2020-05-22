PIA plane crashes in Karachi’s Model Colony

The plane was travelling from Lahore to Karachi. There were 95 passengers aboard.

A fire broke out after the plane crashed and the fire brigade is at the scene to extinguish the plane.

The plane was about to land at the Karachi airport. The flight number is PK-8303. The aviation division has confirmed the crash and said it was an A-320.

It hit a number houses while crashing.

Electricity has been cut off in the area.

Passenger List:

Senior journalist Ansar Naqvi, who used to work for The News and was currently working for Channel 24 as its Director Programming, also died in the crash.

‘Pilot said it was a technical fault’

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik said that the pilot, in his last words, had said that there was a technical fault with the aircraft. “The pilot was told that both runways were ready for him to land. However, the pilot decided to do a go-around. Why did he do that, due to what technical reason, that we will find out,” he said, before hopping on a plane to Karachi.