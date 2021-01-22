CAA issues New SOPs for International Flight Crews

Flight crew must present negative coronavirus test results

The Civil Aviation Authority has issued new SOPs for international flight crews entering Pakistan.

In a notification issued by CAA Air Transport Director Irfan Sabir, flight crew from Category C countries such as Britain and South Africa won’t be allowed inside the country without a negative coronavirus PCR test result.

The test will have to be taken 72 hours before boarding the flight. If any members from these countries don’t show symptoms of the virus, they will be allowed into Pakistan without a PCR test.

The advisory stated that the flight crew will be be processed at a separate counter. After landing, they will be immediately taken to a hotel for quarantine.

During the stay at the hotel, the crew will be served food inside their rooms and SOPs will be implemented strictly. If someone shows any COVID-19 symptoms, they will be tested by the health department, the notification added.