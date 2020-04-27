-
Saudi Arabia Partially lifts Curfew, Keeps 24-hour Curfew in Mecca - 5 hours ago
-
182 Children, 900 Elderly Infected so far in Sindh - 5 hours ago
-
Punjab Continues to see Surge in Covid-19 Cases - 6 hours ago
-
79% Covid-19 cases in Country ‘Locally Transmitted’: Dr Mirza - 1 day ago
-
Pakistan Railways to Resume Operations after Covid-19 Lockdown Ends - 1 day ago
-
WHO Issues Guidelines for Safe Ramazan Practices - April 24, 2020
-
Sindh bans Congregational Taraweeh Prayers Amid Fears of Coronavirus Spike - April 24, 2020
-
35 Million Ehsaas Cash Applicants Rejected after Scrutiny - April 24, 2020
-
PM Imran launches Ehsaas Emergency Cash Information Portal - April 23, 2020
-
Coming 3-4 Weeks to be Critical, says Zafar Mirza - April 23, 2020
Saudi Arabia Partially lifts Curfew, Keeps 24-hour Curfew in Mecca
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued an order to partially lift the curfew in all regions of the kingdom, to become from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting Sunday through Wednesday May 13, while keeping a 24-hour curfew in Mecca and in previously isolated neighbourhoods, state news agency (SPA) said early on Sunday.
The order also allowed the opening of some economic and commercial activities, which includes wholesale and retail shops in addition to malls, in the period from 6 to 20 Ramadan, which is from Wednesday April 29 to Wednesday May 13.