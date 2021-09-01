Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Pakistani philanthropist, Dr Amjad Saqib, for receiving Asia’s highest honour — the Ramon Magsaysay Award.

“Have been told this year’s Ramon Magsaysay Award, Asia’s highest honour, has been given to a Pakistani, Dr Amjad Saqib, Founder Akhuwat. Congratulations to him,” the premier said in a tweet from his official handle on Tuesday.

“We are proud of his achievement as we move forward in creating a welfare state based on Riasat e Madina Model,” he added.

Responding to the tweet, Dr Amjad expressed gratitude to PM Imran’s appreciation, saying his government’s Kamayab Pakistan Programme is the “best strategy” to make the country a welfare state.

In over six decades, the award has been bestowed on 340 outstanding individuals and organisations whose selfless service has offered their societies, Asia, and the world successful solutions to some of the most intractable problems of human development.

Dr Amjad is the founder of ‘Akhuwat’, which provides interest-free loans to underprivileged people so they can develop sustainable incomes.

Since its inception in 2001, he has opened 700 branches in 350 cities across Pakistan, enabling over 600,000 people to become self-reliant.

The charity has provided more than £345 million in interest-free loans while retaining a recovery rate of 99.96%, with all operational costs covered by donations.

The charity also supports education initiatives, including Akhuwat College, which opened in 2015 and provides a residential facility for students who cannot afford quality education.