Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched a mobile phone application developed by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to facilitate applicants of Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC).

The mobile app, Pak-ID, helps to capture biometrics and scan documents digitally by using the camera of smartphones, according to the official statement issued on Tuesday.

دنیامیں پہلی بارسمارٹ فون کیمرے سےاپنے بائیومیٹرک اورتصویر لےکراب تمام پاکستانی شناختی کارڈ بنا سکتے ہیں۔نادرا کی موبائل ایپ کے ذریعے پاکستان دنیا میں آئی ڈی ٹیکنالاجی متعارف کرانے والا پہلا ملک بن گیا۔اس ڈجیٹل ٹیکنالاجی سےمعیشت کےلاتعدادشعبوں میں انقلابی پیشرفت ہوگا@ReplyTariq pic.twitter.com/EU6kNeR1ue — NADRA (@NadraMedia) August 31, 2021

It said Premier Imran applauded Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik’s innovative idea of the mobile app which is a step towards implementing the PM’s vision of inclusive registration and digital Pakistan.

“Pakistan becomes trailblazer in ID Management Industry by launching a mobile app which captures biometrics, fingerprints, facial recognition and scan documents needed for the processing of citizens’ ID cards and documents.”

Using the digital app on smartphones, all citizens including expatriates will be able to digitally capture fingerprints, photographs, and documents.

This is a leap forward putting an end to the conventional method of using specialized equipment or physical paper for processing ID documents in Nadra, the communiqué read.

The Nadra chairman said, “The innovation will revolutionize the National ID Eco-System in Pakistan by providing public convenience.”

He added that the digital dividends of such technology innovation would yield positive results in financial inclusion, ease of doing business, and e-governance initiatives by offering remote identification and “e-KYC”.

He further said that it would open new vistas for businesses allowing them to rapidly onboard users and provide modern password-less authentication.

Small business, startups, and fintech organizations will also harvest their digital dividends as rent-seekers will be eliminated and the cost of conducting business will reduce. The offering of digital goods will stimulate young entrepreneurship and promote e-services, the statement said.

This app Pak Identity can be downloaded from Google Play Store (Android) and Apple Store (iOS).