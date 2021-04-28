Pakistan reports record 201 deaths by coronavirus in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported 201 deaths – highest till date – in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 810,231. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 17,530 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 5,292 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic both in terms of cases as well as deaths followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 296,144 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 280,356 in Sindh, 115,596 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 21,945 in Balochistan, 74,131 in Islamabad, 16,779 in Azad Kashmir and 5,280 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore, 8,224 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 4,624 in Sindh, 3,201 in KP, 233 in Balochistan, 675 in Islamabad, 468 in Azad Kashmir and 105 in GB.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 11,682,014 coronavirus tests and 49,101 in the last 24 hours. 704,494 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 5,214 patients are in critical condition.