Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Get Officially Cut From the Royal Family

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from their roles as senior royals, it seemed to mark a huge change, but as the world became accustomed to the Sussexes as a normal California family, the more things seemed to be more like a tiny change and not a tectonic shift. That could change, according to Page Six, which reports that a biographer says that Prince Charles is looking to cut “the Firm” to just a few members to cut costs.

Up until now, Harry and Meghan have remained on the periphery of the royals for “sentimental reasons,” royal biographer Angela Levin explained. She adds that Charles is looking to make major changes to the monarchy and editing down the royal family would be one way to show the world that he’s ready to be in charge. Ideally, Levin says, the Firm would be just Charles and his wife Camilla as well as Prince William and his family, including Kate Middleton and their children, George, Louis, and Charlotte.

“Prince Charles has wanted for a very long time to cut the monarchy down to save costs and to make people be worth the money that they got from the taxpayer,” Levin, who wrote Harry: A Biography of a Prince, told talkRADIO. “I imagine that that might be when Harry and Meghan are ditched from being members of the royal family.”

“I think the outer edge, which the Queen has wanted to keep together for a very long time for sentimental reasons, which at her age she didn’t really particularly want change which I think is understandable,” Levin added, perhaps referring to royals like Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie as well as Harry and Meghan.

“But he wants to change and I think he will do that.”

If Charles has his way, other royals could lose both their titles and patronages. Even after they moved to the United States, Meghan and Harry maintained their respective titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex.