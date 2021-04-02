-
Govt to Act on Broadsheet Inquiry Commission Report - 4 hours ago
Coronavirus: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Decides to Suspend Public Transport - 4 hours ago
PHC Lifts ban on TikTok, tells PTA to Ensure objectionable Content is not Uploaded - 1 day ago
Rupee Becomes World’s best Currency - 1 day ago
FIA books Jahangir Tareen, son for alleged fraud and Money Laundering - 2 days ago
OGRA Recommends Slashing Fuel Prices - March 31, 2021
Pakistan to get 7 Million doses of Covid Vaccine in April - March 30, 2021
Rising Inflation costs Hafeez Shaikh his Job - March 30, 2021
Speculation Rises of Qureshi Meeting Indian Counterpart - March 29, 2021
Naya Pakistan scheme Provides People Opportunity to own House: PM - March 29, 2021
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to suspend inter-district transport in the province on Saturdays and Sundays after a rise in coronavirus metrics.
According to a notification issued by the government, the new instructions will be valid on all public transport. Private transport and freight vehicles will, however, be allowed to operate.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, on the other hand, has suggested the National Command and Operation Centre to ban inter-province travel across the country.
In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 5,234 coronavirus cases while 83 people lost their lives. According to experts, the third wave of the virus is lethal than the first two waves.
In a tweet, NCOC head Asad Umar said that the entire region is witnessing a COVID-19 spike. “It is vital that we all contribute to containing the spread by taking sensible precautions.”
Wear a mask, avoid crowded places, wash hands or sanitize often, reduce travel to only essential work, the minister urged.