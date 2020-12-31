After Husband, Lady Doctor also Dies of Coronavirus

Another doctor fell victim to the Covid-19 in the K-P pushing the total number of doctor died in the pandemic across the province so far to 41. Two medical students have also lost their lives to the deadly Coronavirus.

Lady Doctor Khula Jabeen is the latest victim who also lost her husband Dr Iqrar Hussain Zaidi on December 4 due to Covid.

She graduated from Khyber Medical College in the year 1982 and had a specialization in radiology. Currently she was working in a hospital in University Town. She had been admitted to the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) a month ago and had been on ventilator ever since. On Wednesday she breathed her last after battling for life almost for a month.

She was laid to rest in Peshawar around 6 o’clock in the evening on Wednesday.

It is worth mentioning here that 62 medical professionals and other hospital employees have so far lost their lives in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in the province, including 41 doctors, eight paramedics, four nurses and 11 ward attendants.

The Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) is constantly demanding of the government to provide PPEs to all doctors and other staff members working in the hospitals across the province as their lives were at risk. They are also demanding payment of compensation packages to the families of all medical professionals and hospital employees as promised by the government and approved by the cabinet.

It is worth mentioning here that around 10 doctors have died of Covid in the past one month alone not to mention the paramedics and hospital attendants.

Talking to The Express Tribune Dr Saleem, information secretary PDA, said that government had failed to meet their demands despite the fact that they had sent a letter to the provincial government in this regard.

“We want PPEs for all staff of the hospital, risk allowance for medics and staff members, provision of shaheed package and closure of Out Patient Departments (OPDs) in every hospital as senior doctors were facing more risk due to their age,” he said, adding that all their demands had fallen on deaf ears so far.

Corona cases in K-P

Around 11 more people have died due to Covid-19 as 397 new cases have surfaced in the province.

Total deaths due to pandemic have reached the 1,638 mark. The total number of Covid-19 cases stand at 58,379. As per the Health Department report in Peshawar four, Nowshera two, Abbotabad one and in Haripur three people have died. On the other hand from Peshawar 160, Haripur 53, Abbotabad 32, Kohat 23, Charsadda 16, Bannu 13, Swat 12, Mardan 10, Dir Lower 9, DI Khan 9, Dir Upper, Shangla, Malakanad, Chitral, Chitral, Bajuar, Manshera, and Kohistan three each, Hangu seven, Orakzai five, Kurram four and some cases were reported from other districts.

Around 454 patients have recovered from Covid. Some 5,327 people have recovered so far while active cases have been recorded at 3,469.