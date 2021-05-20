Sindh to keep COVID-19 restrictions amid surge in cases

Sindh’s Coronavirus Task Force on Thursday decided to to keep the ongoing restrictions to contain surge in virus cases in the province, ARY News reported.

A session of the task force chaired by Chief Minister of Sindh decided to hold another meeting on Saturday to reassess the pandemic situation in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah stated that 20,421 samples were tested for the contagion yesterday, 9000 among them were from Karachi. Overall 2,076 new cases were diagnosed, indicating a detection rate of 10.2 per cent, Sindh CM said.

“The rate of positive cases in Karachi remained 16.82 percent,” Murad Ali Shah said. “On Eid ul Fitr (May 13) total 1232 coronavirus cases were diagnosed, while after the Eid on May 19, total 2076 cases detected in a day,” the chief minister told the meeting.

“These numbers showing a rising trend of Covid-19 cases in Sindh,” Shah stated.

“It seems difficult to provide relief in restrictions in the province amid rising number of cases,” Sindh chief minister said.

The task force will review the situation in province in Saturday meeting. “It will soften restrictions if the cases decline but if the cases surge it will further tighten the restrictions,” the task force decided in the meeting.

A representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) will also give recommendations to tackle the situation in the Saturday session.