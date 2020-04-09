Pakistan Army Responds to Indian Airspace Violation, Shoots Down Quadcopter

Pakistan Army on Thursday shot down an Indian quadcopter that violated the country’s airspace in the Sankh sector along the Line of Control (LoC), a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The Indian quadcopter intruded 600 metres inside Pakistan’s territory for surveillance. The Pakistan Army responded to India’s violation and shot down the drone.

“Such unwarranted acts by the Indian Army are a clear violation of established norms and existing air agreements between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. It also reflects the Indian Army’s consistent disregard to the ceasefire understanding of 2003,” the military’s media wing said.

Earlier this year, Pakistan summoned the senior Indian diplomat at the Foreign Office to register a strong protest over unabated violations of the 2003 ceasefire agreement by Indian border guards along the heavily-militarised LoC.

The ceasefire violation resulted in the martyrdom of an innocent civilian man and serious injuries to another innocent civilian lady, the FO Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said.

ISPR, the media wing of Pakistan Army, has also said the Indian troops deliberately target civil population with artillery and mortar fire along the de facto border.