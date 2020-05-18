-
Trump Lauds Pakistani-American Girl Scout as ‘Coronavirus Hero’
United States President Donald Trump recognised a 10-year-old Pakistani-American girl as a ‘coronavirus hero’.
“Congrats to 10-year-old Laila Khan, a Pakistani-American girl scout recognized by President Trump during a ceremony honoring coronavirus heroes! Laila donated 100 boxes of cookies to local medical workers & firefighters,” tweeted the US Embassy Islamabad on Sunday.
The ceremony on Friday was held in the White House Rose Garden to honour local coronavirus heroes, including Girl Scouts from Maryland who donated cookies to local firefighters, doctors and nurses.
According to the White House’s Twitter account, the ceremony was meant to honour “several great Americans from different walks of life who have uplifted their communities through hard work, heroism and hope”.